Ghana's Nana Ampomah Backs Under-Fire Waasland-Beveren Coach Yannick Ferrera

Ghana forward Nana Opoku Ampomah has thrown his support behind under-fire Waasland-Beveren coach Yannick Ferrera following their abysmal form in the ongoing campaign.

The Beveren-based outfit have endured a torrid period in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League after recording just one win in 10 games which has put coach Ferrera under heavy pressure.

According to Ampomah, who has stood as one of the shining lights in the club's dark days, believes the playing body are to blame for the disappointing run and urge his teammates to step up the plate to extricate the situation.

"If you do not win any matches, there will be pressure, but the team has always stood behind the trainer, we all write the same story," he told Gazet van Antwerpen.

"Winning and losing we do together, besides, the players have to do it on the field, not the trainer, we have to blame, the supporters have every reason to be angry and frustrated, they pay to come to see us. The team has to give something back on the field, so they return home with a happy feeling."

The Yellow and Blue lads nearly tasted defeat again on during their home clash against Oostende as it took Milan Massop's 73rd-minute strike to cancel out Fernando Canesin's 51st-minute goal.

Ampomah, who has netted five goals in nine appearances in the ongoing league, played the entire duration of the game.

