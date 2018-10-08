German Side Hertha Berlin Planning Winter Swoop For Ghanaian Midfielder Donsah

German side Hertha Berlin are keen on signing Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah when the January transfer window opens.

The 22-year-old, who recently extended his contract with Italian side Bologna has attracted interest following his recent impressive displays in the Serie A.

According to Sport Mediaset, Hertha Berlin management are planning a winter attempt for Ghanaian international midfielder Godfred Donsah (22).

Currently on a deal with Bologna until June 2022, former Cagliari player was tracked by Fiorentina and Torino during last summer.

The former Ghana youth international renewed his contract which will keep him at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara outfit until summer 2022.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to several clubs including Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, Everton and AC Milan, but has opted to extend his stay with the Rossoblu.

Donsah was handed a debut invitation to the Black Stars of Ghana in November 2017.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com