WAFU Cup of Nations: Senegal To Host 2019 Tournament; Nigeria Gets Nod For 2021

The West African Football Union and Fox Sports have named Senegal as hosts for the 2019 Cup of Nations.

They will become the first country from Zone A to host the two-week tournament.

Ghana won the inaugural 16-team tournament on home soil last September and will be defending the title.

Nigeria will host the third edition of the WAFU Cup of Nations, also to take place in September, in 2021.

All matches will be broadcast exclusively for football fans across Africa, and the world, live on FOX Sports, the global leader in premium sports broadcasting.

The multi-year partnership between FOX Sports and the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zones A and B was announced in December 2016, to provide a long-term injection of investment into infrastructure, training and development of West African football, across 16 countries over a period of 12 years.

Last year's tournament was beamed live across 125 million households with over 300 million viewers globally.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com