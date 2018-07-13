Liverpool Complete Xherdan Shaqiri Signing From Stoke

Liverpool have completed the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke on a long-term contract.

It is understood Stoke accepted a bid of just over £13.5m after Liverpool met the release clause valuation in the Swiss midfielder's contract.

Shaqiri becomes Liverpool's third summer signing after Fabinho and Naby Keita joined the club and he is keen for the Premier League season to get underway.

"I'm very happy to be here. It's a huge club with big history, big players and a fantastic coach. So I'm really glad and happy to be here," Shaqiri toldLiverpoolfc.com.

"As a player, you always want to be on the biggest stage in football. A few years ago I wanted to come too but it didn't happen. I'm really happy that now I'm finally here.

"I want to improve myself too, I want to be with the best and I want to win titles. That's what I'm here for."

The 26-year-old, who was part of the Switzerland squad which reached the round of 16 at the World Cup in Russia, joined Stoke in 2015 from Inter Milan before going on to make 84 league appearances for the club.

He started his career at Basel before moving to Bayern Munich where he won two Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokal cups and the Champions League, with the Bavarians beating Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund in the final in 2013.