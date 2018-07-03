Keisuke Honda Retires From International Football

Japan's wily midfielder, Keisuke Honda has brought the curtain down on his international career after the Samurai Blue were bundled out of the World Cup Round of 16 by Belgium.

Japan lost 3-2 on Tuesday morning (AEST) after leading 2-0 at the start of the second half and conceding the decisive goal in the last minute of stoppage time.

Honda was well known to local football fans, having spent four seasons with CSKA Moscow.

“I am concluding my career in the national team," Honda said post-match, ending his international career two games shy of 100.

"I am happy, because we have a lot of good young players, and now it is their turn to write the history of Japanese football."

Known for his quick and creative play, Honda made his debut for the national team in 2008 and scored 37 goals.

The 32-year-old scored a goal against Senegal in their group H encounter and is the only Asian player to provide a goal and an assist in the last three World Cups.

He currently plays for Pachuca in the Mexican top flight, and made 81 appearances for Milan between 2014-2017.