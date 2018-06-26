Kevin-Prince Boateng celebrates second wedding anniversary with wife Melissa Satta

Kevin-Prince Boateng and wife Melissa Satta spent the Monday evening in two serene surroundings with sushi and wine, as the professional footballer let his followers know via Instagram.

Melissa Satta also published a photo of herself and her husband via Instagram story on Monday evening - the heading for the image was "Date night".

It was actually a special date the couple had. Because Melissa and Kevin Prince celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday.

On June 25, 2016, the model and the footballer gave each other a sincerely in Sardinia. The celebrity marriage seems to be going well. In any case, this suggests the insights into family life that the couple occasionally posts on Instagram.

Particularly touching was a video that was released in the fall of 2017: It shows Kevin-Prince Boateng, who dances together with his son to Michael Jackson's hit "Billie Jean".

Apparently, Melissa and Kevin-Prince spent the evening on their wedding day without their child together - at least their son cannot be seen on the Instagram stories of the two.

Where it was celebrated can only be speculated. The surrounding area - a luxurious roof terrace with a wide view - gives no concrete indications. Is the couple back in Sardinia, where they married two years ago?

Maybe it's another island this time. Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals in his Instagram story that the two were enjoying themselves with a 1968 Madeira bottle - certainly not a cheap treat.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Ca40981d-8463-4cbf-b136-18cc18163c3f.jpeg

D11e6107-8bf5-41be-9153-fc481fae59a2-610x400.jpeg

1abc4e19-198a-4e39-b631-c97456a9aa54.jpeg