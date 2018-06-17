Asantehene, Okyehene Promotes Golf Development In Ghana

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has said it is imperative that the nation take a critical look at whipping up the enthusiasm of golf amongst the citizenry.

'Golf is an interesting game which imbibes discipline, integrity and honesty. Nothing unites people more than the game of golf. I, therefore, entreat all those who have not taken up the game to make an effort to do so', he noted, in a message delivered at the Second Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament, held at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi.

The programme had been sanctioned by the Presidency, under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration, to diversify the growth of sports in the country, while giving prominence to the development of the lesser-known sporting disciplines.

The Ghana Golf Association organized the event, in collaboration with Northwestern Solutions, project managers for the tournament, bringing on board about 150 executive golfers, comprising Chief-Executives and top management members from various corporate organizations.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyenhene, was also on hand to support the cause for golf development in the country.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, as well as Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, and the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Osei Assibey-Antwi, were also present at the occasion.

A cross section of traditional rulers, sporting personalities, including Ghana's football legend, Tony Yeboah, Members of Parliament, and other top government officials were there in their numbers for the success of the programme.

The Asantehene and Okyenhene thrilled the gathering as they took turns to tee-off with well-taken shots, playing in the Hole One and Hole Seven, on the 144 par-four and 340 par- four scorecards, respectively.

The ceremonial tee-off also had Sir Sam Jonah, a staunch enthusiast of golf participating in the same event.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu lauded the Ghana Golf Association and Northwestern Solutions for their foresight and hoped the programme would be sustained for the benefit of the nation.

'I share in the vision of the promoters of this event to 'transform the nation through golf and think that, this laudable novelty be sustained', he emphasized.

Mr Michael Aggrey, President of the Association, said they were committed to creating the needed awareness on the benefits of golf to development.

The Head of State tournament, which commenced in 2017, he said, was one of its flagship projects to making the sport more attractive to all Ghanaians.

Mr Francis Andoh of the Northwestern Solutions, in an interview with the GNA Sport, disclosed that the tournament had been billed to rotate among the various eighteen- hole golf clubs in the country.

The next event, he said, would be held in the Western Region.