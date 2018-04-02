The matchday four of the Ghana Premier Lague saw some impressive results with Aduana Stars dismantling Inter Allies 6:0 whiles Bechem United halted Ashgold'd perfect run.
GPL Matchday Four Man Of The Match Winners
