1 hour ago | Football News

GPL Matchday Four Man Of The Match Winners

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
The matchday four of the Ghana Premier Lague saw some impressive results with Aduana Stars dismantling Inter Allies 6:0 whiles Bechem United halted Ashgold'd perfect run.

Below are the winners.
Bechem United 1 - 1 Ashgold
NASCO Man of the Match: Amos Addai (Ashgold)
Elmina Sharks 2 - 0 WAFA
NASCO Man of the Match: Suraj Ibrahim (Elmina Sharks)

Aduana Stars 6 - 0 Inter Allies
NASCO Man of the Match: Yahaya Mohammad (Aduana Stars)

Karela United 3 - 0 Ebusua Dwarfs
NASCO Man of the Match: Donald Koboh Wellington (Karela United)

Wa All Stars 1 - 0 Berekum Chelsea
NASCO Man of Match: Yahaya Adraman (Wa All Stars)
Liberty Professionals 1 - 1 Medeama
NASCO Man of the Match: Kwasi Donsu (Medeama)
Hearts of Oak 1 - 0 Dreams FC
NASCO Man of the Match: Kwadwo Asamoah (Dreams)
Asante Kotoko 1 - 0 Eleven Wonders
NASCO Man of the Match: Daniel Darkwah (Asante Kotoko)

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

