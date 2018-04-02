GPL Matchday Four Man Of The Match Winners

The matchday four of the Ghana Premier Lague saw some impressive results with Aduana Stars dismantling Inter Allies 6:0 whiles Bechem United halted Ashgold'd perfect run.

Below are the winners.

Bechem United 1 - 1 Ashgold

NASCO Man of the Match: Amos Addai (Ashgold)

Elmina Sharks 2 - 0 WAFA

NASCO Man of the Match: Suraj Ibrahim (Elmina Sharks)

Aduana Stars 6 - 0 Inter Allies

NASCO Man of the Match: Yahaya Mohammad (Aduana Stars)

Karela United 3 - 0 Ebusua Dwarfs

NASCO Man of the Match: Donald Koboh Wellington (Karela United)

Wa All Stars 1 - 0 Berekum Chelsea

NASCO Man of Match: Yahaya Adraman (Wa All Stars)

Liberty Professionals 1 - 1 Medeama

NASCO Man of the Match: Kwasi Donsu (Medeama)

Hearts of Oak 1 - 0 Dreams FC

NASCO Man of the Match: Kwadwo Asamoah (Dreams)

Asante Kotoko 1 - 0 Eleven Wonders

NASCO Man of the Match: Daniel Darkwah (Asante Kotoko)