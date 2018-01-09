Former Liberty Professionals assistant coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu is expected to join AshantiGold ahead of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season as an assis...
Former Liberty Professionals Assistant Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu Joins AshantiGold
Former Liberty Professionals assistant coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu is expected to join AshantiGold ahead of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season as an assistant.
The promising coach has been working with the Miners this pre-season.
If a deal is signed, he will assist head coach CK Akunnor.
Fosu worked a scout for Mas-Ud Dramani during his stint as Asante Kotoko coach.