modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Homosexuality: A Product Of Marriage To A Non-Virgin Spouse??—letter To A R...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
32 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Liberty Professionals Assistant Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu Joins AshantiGold

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Liberty Professionals Assistant Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu Joins AshantiGold

Former Liberty Professionals assistant coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu is expected to join AshantiGold ahead of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season as an assistant.

The promising coach has been working with the Miners this pre-season.

If a deal is signed, he will assist head coach CK Akunnor.

Fosu worked a scout for Mas-Ud Dramani during his stint as Asante Kotoko coach.

quot-img-1Look like the only one to be blamed we are for everything, while the source is unknown, even us

By: Abel Belo da Silva quot-img-1
body-container-line