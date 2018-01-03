Statue Unveiled In Kumasi In Honour Of Michael Essien

Ghanaian international, Michael Essien has been honoured in Kumasi after a statue of the midfielder dynamo was unveiled.

The former Chelsea midfielder is one of the most decorated players to ever emerge from Ghana, having won the hearts of many football fandoms around the globe with his impressive performance.

The Champions League winner started his football career with Dansoman based Liberty Professionals before moving to Europe.

The energetic midfielder is currently plying his trade with Indonesian topflight side Persib Bandung.

The statue, which is located on the Boadi Road in Kumasi, has been designed with Essien in a Chelsea jersey while having a ball at his feet.

Michael Essien has made 58 appearances for Ghana Black Stars since making his debut in 2002.

The midfielder was also instrumental as Ghana qualified for a first ever World Cup in 2006.

Essien played for the likes of Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Panathinaikos F.C.

