FEATURED STORY
Villa makes shock return to Spain squad for World Cup qualifiers

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Barcelona, Aug. 25, (GNA/dpa) - David Villa was handed a shock recall to the Spain squad by coach Julen Lopetegui on Friday, ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Liechtenstein.

The 35-year-old veteran striker, who plays in the United States for New York City, last featured for his country in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Spain's all-time leading goalscorer, with 59 in 97 appearances, recently said he was open to a recall under Lopetegui, who took charge of the national team in July 2016.

AC Milan midfielder Suso was included in the 26-man Spain squad for the first time, while unsurprisingly Diego Costa, who is in Brazil after entering a stand-off with club side Chelsea, has been omitted.

Spain squad:Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao).

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Nacho (Real Madrid) Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Suso (AC Milan), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul (Atletico Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona), Vitolo (Las Palmas), Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), Pedro (Chelsea), David Villa (New York City).

GNA

Sports News

