Chelsea confirm Baba Rahman will remain at the club to complete his knee recovery

- ghanasoccernet.com
22 minutes ago | Sports News

English Premier League side Chelsea have confirmed that defender Baba Abdul Rahman will remain at the club as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

The decision regarding the future of a 23-year-old player has been put to rest and he will now remain at Cobham as long as he is recovering.

Schalke was first called interested in the player on July 20, while director Christian Heidel briefly confirmed the report in August.

Fenerbahce is reportedly also interested, but Rahman reportedly preferred to return to Germany.

Rahman's recovery will include having him play some games for the U-23 team, to help restore his knee condition, which was damaged during the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Chelsea have been trying to recruit new wing defenders this summer, but they failed to convince Alex Sandro to leave Juventus, while Danilo prefers Manchester City.

Rahman has made 23 appearances for Chelsea since signing from Augsburg for £21 million in 2015.

By Rahman Osman 
Follow on twitter @imarahmanosman

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

