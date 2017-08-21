TOP STORIES
Think twice before you speak, and then you may be able to say something more insulting than if you spoke right out at once.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Ghana's diminutive midfielder Clifford Aboagye begins road to recovery after knee surgery
Mexico-based Clifford Aboagye is hoping to be fit ahead of schedule after undergoing surgery to correct a knee damage that has threatened to derail his season.
The Ghanaian silky midfielder suffered a knee sprain with medial meniscal injury, which required surgical intervention.
He is scheduled for an estimated four months out but medics are confident that he could beat the time and return ahead of schedule.
The Ghanaian has been in fine form since joining Atlas and this is seem by both the player and club as a massive blow to one of their cherished stars.
By Rahman Osman
Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News