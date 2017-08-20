TOP STORIES
YOUR TRUTH ARE UNCERTAINLY THE TRUTH BUT WHAT ESTABLISH IT AS THE TRUTHBy: Daniel lee darko
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Burkina Faso stuns Ghana to qualify for 2018 CHAN
Kumasi, Aug. 20, GNA - The Stallions of Burkina Faso defeated Ghana's Black Stars Team 'B' 2-1 to qualify on a 4-3 goal aggregate in a crucial second leg tie of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.
The two teams played to a 2-2 draw in the first leg, and the Burkinabes, who were coming into the second leg as the underdogs, demonstrated sheer determination and tactical discipline to edge out the Ghanaians.
It was a well-deserving victory for the visitors as they fought gallantly to defend their own against a marauding Ghanaian attack till the end of proceedings.
Barro Adama got the opener for the Burkinabes in the sixth minute, and the goal came from a solo effort as the midfield dynamo took on the Ghanaian defencemen and unleashed a shot, which took a deflection to beat goalie Joseph Addo.
This goal seemed to have disorganised the Ghanaians, and on a day when their midfield trio of Winful Cobbinah, Patrick Razak and Gideon Waja failed to click, it was only glaring that the visitors were destined to carry the day.Burkina Faso, taking advantage of the broken-down Ghanaian midfield, began to dominate the homers in that department.
They adopted a counter-attacking strategy, which led to their second goal in the 28th minute courtesy Nikiema Herman.
The defender, who was unmarked intercepted a pass, ran deep into the Stars goal area and let go a shot for the second goal to ensure victory for his side.
The Stars, sensing danger, marshaled more men in midfield in order to win the ensuing tussle.
The Stars wasted two successive corner kicks awarded them in the latter stages of the first half, and it was Sidique Adams who on both occasions failed to connect home some decent passes resulting from the set pieces.
Substitute Felix Addo fetched the only goal for the Stars on the 60th minute mark.
Ghana made a last minute effort to snatch the equalizer, but goalie Sawadogo Abubakar would make timely saves to prevent Thomas Abbey, Razak and Isaac Twum from finding the back of the net in the 82nd, 88th and 90th minutes, respectively. GNA
By Stephen Asante, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News