FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
Kevin Prince Boateng terminates his contract with Las Palmas

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng has reached an agreement with Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas to terminate his contract Citi Sports can exclusively reveal.

The Ghanaian was the club’s highest goal scorer last season with 10 goals in the league, the best he has managed in a single season.

Details of the reason for the termination of the contract are sketchy as he agreed an extension just three months ago.

However, German news outlet, DW, has attributed the decision to 'irreconcilable personal reasons'.

The former AC Milan man had found form since moving to Gran Canaria and there were even talks of staying beyond the extended period.

According to some of the portals in Germany, the Ghanaian could sign a bumper deal in the coming weeks with an unnamed club.


By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

