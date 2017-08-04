modernghana logo

Galatasaray to tempt Chelsea for left back Baba Rahman

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 minutes ago | Sports News

Turkish side Galatasaray have made a late attempt to try secure the services of Ghana and Chelsea left back Baba Abdul Rahman.

The 23-year-old has returned to training with Antonio Conte's men following a successful knee treatment.

He has all summer been linked with a witch to the Bundesliga with Schalke but reports emanating from England has it that Galatasaray are ready for an outright buy.

The Istanbul based club have just completed the signing of Manchester City's Brazilian midfielder Fernando and will be hoping to tie down Rahman as soon as they see an interest from the player.

It now remains to be seen if the Ghanaian favours a move to Turkey or would return to Germany for another loan spell.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

