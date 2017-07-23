TOP STORIES
Forgive people not becouse they deserve forgiveness but becouse you want your PEACEBy: akoaso-HH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena bags brace on Swiss Super League debut
Raphael Dwamena scored a brace on Swiss Super League debut as promoted FC Zurich secured a 2-0 win at Grasshoppers.
The Ghana striker got the opener in the 21st minute on the first weekend of the 2017/2018 season.
Dwamena added the second eight minutes from time which was the assurance goal for the bagged.
The result sent FC Zurich to summit of the Swiss Super League of the table.
Raphael Dwamena
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News