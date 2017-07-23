modernghana logo

FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena bags brace on Swiss Super League debut

Raphael Dwamena scored a brace on Swiss Super League debut as promoted FC Zurich secured a 2-0 win at Grasshoppers.

The Ghana striker got the opener in the 21st minute on the first weekend of the 2017/2018 season.

Dwamena added the second eight minutes from time which was the assurance goal for the bagged.

The result sent FC Zurich to summit of the Swiss Super League of the table.

Raphael Dwamena

