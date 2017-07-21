TOP STORIES
there are two things in life that goes together love and forgiveness.By: by evelyn belgium
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
PHOTOS: Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi delivers address to CAF General Assembly on reforms in Morocco
Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi delivered address to CAF General Assembly on latest reforms in Morocco.
