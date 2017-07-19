TOP STORIES
you may know everything, but remember you are not perfect than the person next to you.By: [email protected]
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
Inter Milan prepare new bumper deal for Alfred Duncan
Italian giants Inter Milan are set to offer Sassuolo a new bumper bid to buy back midfielder Alfred Duncan, according to reports.
The Nerazzuri earlier bid â‚¬12 million for the Ghanaian midfielder but it was blatantly rejected by the Black and Greens.
But latest reports emerging from the Italian tabloids suggest that, the eighteen-time Serie A champions are preparing a transfer package of â‚¬18 million bid for the player as new coach Luciano Spalletti beefs up his squad before the start of the Serie A.
Duncan scored one goal in 24 appearances for Sassuolo in the league last term. His current contract with Sassuolo will expire in summer 2020.
Duncan spent five years with the Nerazzuri before joining Sampdoria in 2014.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News