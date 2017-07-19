modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
Inter Milan prepare new bumper deal for Alfred Duncan

- ghanasoccernet.com
24 minutes ago | Sports News

Italian giants Inter Milan are set to offer Sassuolo a new bumper bid to buy back midfielder Alfred Duncan, according to reports.

The Nerazzuri earlier bid â‚¬12 million for the Ghanaian midfielder but it was blatantly rejected by the Black and Greens.

But latest reports emerging from the Italian tabloids suggest that, the eighteen-time Serie A champions are preparing a transfer package of â‚¬18 million bid for the player as new coach Luciano Spalletti beefs up his squad before the start of the Serie A.

Duncan scored one goal in 24 appearances for Sassuolo in the league last term. His current contract with Sassuolo will expire in summer 2020.

Duncan spent five years with the Nerazzuri before joining Sampdoria in 2014.

Sports News

