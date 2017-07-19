TOP STORIES
Sports Ministry praises Gyan for putting up Astro Turf
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has commended Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan for funding the construction of an ultra-modern Astro turf pitch at his alma mater, Accra Academy.
Asamoah Gyan unveiled the $200, 000 astro turf pitch on Tuesday in the presence of Former Ghana President Jerry John Rawlings, the Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah and a host of other dignitaries including past and present students of the school.
The minister who was speaking at the grand opening of the edifice indicated the country is proud of the captain and urged others to follow his steps.
“We are proud of the achievements of our captain Asamoah Gyan. Today marks an important day in the history of our country. We have the captain of the national team and a former student of Accra Academy who has single handedly provided this useful facility not only for the use of the school but for the entire nation. We are proud of you,” the minister said at the unveiling of the pitch.
“This facility is going to help this country a lot. This is what we need.” He added.
The 31-year-old has been engaged in a lot of philanthropic works and was recently honoured with a doctorate degree by the Alfred Nobel University in Ukraine.
–
By Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana
