TOP STORIES
gone are the days when someone was loved for who they are not for wat they have.By: olivia kabega
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Mubarak Wakaso signs three year deal with Deportivo Alaves
Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has signed a three year deal with Spanish side Deportivo Alaves Citisports can confirm.
The 27-year-old has chosen to return to Spain after joining Greek side Panathinaikos last season.
The hard-working enforcer was one of the top performers for Granada despite their failure to beat the drop.
He has been linked with several clubs in Europe including Atlanta, Genoa and Celta Vigo but he naturally picked a return to the Spanish League.
Wakaso will become the eighth addition of the Victorians, in addition to Zubeldía, the new coach of the runner-up of the Copa del Rey.
The former youth player of Ghanaian side Ashanti Gold SC arrived in Spain to join Elche but his stay at the Alicante side did not end well as he released.
Then he landed at Villarreal B and made his debut with the first team.
Subsequently, after a payment of 300,000 Euros, he joined Espanyol and, after a fee of 6 million Euros he joined Russian side Rubin Kazan.
He has also played for Celtic, Las Palmas, and Elche.
Deportivo Alaves finished 9th on the league table last season and will be hoping to continue their stellar performances thus the need to continue bring in quality players.
–
By Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News