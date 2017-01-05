Ghana call-up boost for Raphael Dwamena despite AFCON 2017 snub

Despite being over looked for the final Africa Cup of Nations squad fast-rising Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena is likely to benefit from being called up to the national team.

The 21-year-old is seen as a shining light in Austrian football having impressed while playing Red Bull and now Austria Lustenau.

The Ghanaian build on his reputation as one of the lethal Ghanaian finishers after scoring 18 goals in 20 league games for his club.

He earned his debut call up ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon but just failed to make the final team that was presented to CAF.

Despite his failure to make the team Dwamena is likely to benefit hugely from being called up to the national team and keeps him in the loop for future call ups.

According to news in Austria, giant clubs like Sturm Graz and Austria Wien are all interested in signing him.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Photo Credit : Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh

