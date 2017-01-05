New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 5 January 2017 10:49 CET

Ghana call-up boost for Raphael Dwamena despite AFCON 2017 snub

Despite being over looked for the final Africa Cup of Nations  squad fast-rising Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena is likely to benefit from being called up to the national team.

The 21-year-old is seen as a shining light in Austrian football having impressed while playing Red Bull and now Austria Lustenau.

The Ghanaian build on his reputation as one of the lethal Ghanaian finishers after scoring 18 goals in 20 league games for his club.

He earned his debut call up ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon but just failed to make the final team that was presented to CAF.

Despite his failure to make the team Dwamena is likely to benefit hugely from being called up to the national team and keeps him in the loop for future call ups.

According to news in Austria, giant clubs like Sturm Graz and Austria Wien are all interested in signing him.

By Rahman Osman 
Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman
Photo Credit :  Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh
Raphael Dwamena latest videos
Video: Watch highlights of performance of Ghana newboy Raphael Dwamena - 3 days ago

VIDEO: Watch all 10 goals scored by Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena in Austria so far this season - 2 months ago

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Even though it is against the law,but if it will benefit all people, God approves.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img