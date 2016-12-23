2017 CAF Champions League: Wa All Stars defender Ganiu relishing Al Ahli Tripoli test

Wa All Stars centre back Ismail Abdul Ganiu says playing Al Ahli Tripoli in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League will bring the best out of him and his teammates.

Al Ahli Tripoli from Libya are regular participants in CAF's inter-clubs competition and have a huge pedigree.

"As a player, it's going to be a career boost so I'm not taking it as any other different game as compared to our Ghana Premier League" he told GHANASoccernet.com

"We will be approaching the champions league as a normal Ghana Premier League fixture.

"Our experience in Africa is going to be a factor but we will do our possible best to motivate ourselves to overcome it".

"We are in to make a name for ourselves so we will not compromise in experience that will affect us. At least, before you gain experience, you start from somewhere".

"We will be attacking the game with all seriousness and Insha Allah, we will make Ghana proud".

The league champions will begin their continental campaign for the first time at home to the Libyan giants on 10-12 February, 2017 before the return in a fortnight.

By Nuhu Adams



