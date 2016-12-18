2016 PLB AWARDS: Latif Blessing wins Most Valuable Player of the season

Liberty Professionals forward Latif Blessing was crowned the Most Valuable Player in the Ghana Premier League for the 2015/16 league season.

He robbed off competition from Medeama SC's Kwasi Donsu and Abdul Bashiru of Dreams FC.

Latif's award was overly applauded by all for his stupendous performance for Liberty Professionals which saw him scoring 17 times to emerge goal king.

He again emerged player of the match on 18 times, the highest ever by any player in the history of the Ghana Premier League.

Kwasi Donsu scored 15 goals from 27 matches including 10 magnificent free kicks while Abdul Bashiru featured 28 times for Dreams FC with nine man of the match awards but both bowed to the new king of Ghana football Latif Blessing who started 25 times for Liberty.

For his prize, Latif took home a 34 inch flat screen television, a cash price and a plaque.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

