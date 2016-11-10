Photo: Accident scene of the late coach Emmanuel Afranie

Former Black Stars coach, Emmanuel Kwasi Afranie was killed, after an ambulance carrying him from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital was involved in a road accident on the Bonsu road on Wednesday.

Pulse Sports has confirmed with his current club Charity Stars and according to them they visited Afranie on Monday and his conditions had improved, so they decided to transfer him to Kumasi for further treatment.

But unfortunately the ambulance carrying him got involved in a road accident and he subsequently died at the Suhum Government Hospital.

Afranie was recently rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, after he suffered a mild stroke.

Emmanuel Afranie assisted C.K Gyamfi to win the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for Ghana and was the head coach of the Black Stars during the 1984 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

