Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of New Edubiase shot stopper Ben Kusi Mensah, the club has confirmed.

The Phobians completed the capture of the diminutive goalie on Monday after he signed a contract that will keep him at the Accra giants till 2018.

The club's statement reads:

'Accra Hearts of Oak is pleased to announce the signing of Ben Kusi Mensah. The goalkeeper has signed a two-year deal with the club.'

Mensah last season was the number one shot stooper for New Edubiase but the Bekwai based club failed to maintain their Premiership status after they got relegated at the end of the 2025/16 Ghana Premier League.

Mensah is being regarded as one of the experienced goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League after playing for clubs such as Great Olympics and King Faisal.

The 27 year-old goalkeeper will be the club's third official signing after Henry Lamptey and Malik Akowuah.

