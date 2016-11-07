Assessment: Avram Grant's two-year Black Stars tenure in numbers

The Israeli coach, Avram Grant has been in charge of the Black Stars in twenty two games since his appointment two years ago.

He was appointed on 7th November 2014 but he started work officially on 1st December 2014.

His first international assignment as Ghana coach came on 19th January 2015 in a game against Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)- Ghana suffered a setback in Grant's opener.

Grant's charges afterwards never looked back, they won the next four games in the AFCON and booked a place in the final, but they lost 2-1 in the grand finale against Ivory Coast.

The 61-year-old after 22 games has won 11, drawn 8 and lost three games.

In percentage, terms Grant has won 50% of the games under his watch as Black Stars boss.

However, to calculate the actual percentage score of the former Chelsea boss in Ghana, there is the need to award three points for a win a point for a draw to get the points he has accumulated before striking the percentage.

22 games played represent 66 points in all- 22 will be multiplied by three (3) to arrive at that.

Points accumulated by the Black Stars under Avram Grant

Win: 11*3 = 33 pts

Draw 8*1= 8 pts

Total= 41 pts

Performance of Grant in percentage as Black Stars coach:

41/66* 100 =62%

Avram Grant has scored 62% since he took over Ghana two years ago.

Competitive games in charge

Under the Israeli Ghana have played 15 competitive fixtures, having won nine, drawn five and lost one, which came in his first tie against Senegal in January. The 15 games represent 45 points.

Points scored by Grant

Wins: 9*3= 27 pts

Draws= 5*1= pts

Total= 32 points

Percentage: 32/45*100= 71%

Friendly fixtures under Avram Grant

The former West Ham coach has been in charge of seven friendlies as coach of Ghana, (W2,D3, L2)

The seven games will give a total of 21 pts

Points scored by Grant in friendly matches out of the 21 pts:

Wins: 2*3= 6pts

Draws= 3*1= 3 pts

Total= 9 pts

In percentage: 9/21*100=42%.

Summary of Avram Grant's performance in his two-year term



In all international games (Both competitive and friendlies), excluding games against clubs

Total matches played =22

Wins=11

Draws=8

Defeats= 3

Points accumulated in percentage= 62%

Competitive games under Grant as Black Stars coach

Total= 15

Wins= 9

Draw= 5

Defeats= 1

Points accumulated in percentage= 71%

Friendly matches under Grant's watch as Ghana coach

Total= 7

Wins =2

Draws= 3

Defeats 2



