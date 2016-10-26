Latif Blessing favourite to win MTN FA Cup Player of the Season; nominees for awards announced

Liberty Professionals talisman Latif Blessing is the front-runner to win the MTN FA Cup Player of the Season.

Blessing is in a three-man shortlist alongside Gideon Waja of WAFA SC, Akoto Danso who plays for Okwahu United, and Bechem United's Yaw Arnol, the competition's top scorer.

Bechem United Alfred Nelson, Daniel Egyin, who captained Sekondi Hasaacas and former AshantiGold player Kadri Mohammed are in the race for the Defender of the Season award.

Ibrahim Merigah ( Okwahu United), J.K Fosu (Wa Rockets), Manuel Zacharias (Bechem United) and George Lamptey (Liberty Professionals) will vie for the Coach of the Season.

The list was released by the FA Cup Committee and the ceremony will be held next month.

Below are the award categories:

PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Gideon Waja-WAFA

Akoto Danso-OKWAHU UNITED

Latif Blessing-LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS

Yaw Anorl-BECHEM UNITED

DEFENDER OF THE SEASON

Alfred Nelson-BECHEM UNITED

Daniel Egyin-HASAACAS

Kadri Mohammed-ASHANTI GOLD

TOP SCORER OF THE SEASON

Yaw Arnol-BECHEM UNITED

PROMISING PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Prince Asempah -BECHEM UNITED

Akoto Danso-OKWAHU UNITED

Abass Mohammed-OKWAHU UNITED

GOALKEEPER OF THE SEASON

Prince Asempah-BECHEM UNITED

Abass Mohammed- OKWAHU UNITED

MC OF THE SEASON

Albert Commey

COACH OF THE SEASON

Manuel Zacharias-BECHEM UNITED

Ibrahim Merigah-OKWAHU UNITED

George Lamptey -LIBERTY PROFESSIONAL

K. Fosu -WA ROCKETS



