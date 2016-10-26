Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
26 October 2016

Latif Blessing favourite to win MTN FA Cup Player of the Season; nominees for awards announced

Liberty Professionals talisman Latif Blessing is the front-runner to win the MTN FA Cup Player of the Season.

Blessing is in a three-man shortlist alongside Gideon Waja of WAFA SC, Akoto Danso who plays for Okwahu United, and Bechem United's Yaw Arnol, the competition's top scorer.

Bechem United Alfred Nelson, Daniel Egyin, who captained Sekondi Hasaacas and former AshantiGold player Kadri Mohammed are in the race for the Defender of the Season award.

Ibrahim Merigah ( Okwahu United), J.K Fosu (Wa Rockets), Manuel Zacharias (Bechem United) and George Lamptey (Liberty Professionals) will vie for the Coach of the Season.

The list was released by the FA Cup Committee and the ceremony will be held next month.

Below are the award categories:
PLAYER OF THE SEASON
Gideon Waja-WAFA
Akoto Danso-OKWAHU UNITED
Latif Blessing-LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS
Yaw Anorl-BECHEM UNITED
DEFENDER OF THE SEASON
Alfred Nelson-BECHEM UNITED
Daniel Egyin-HASAACAS
Kadri Mohammed-ASHANTI GOLD
TOP SCORER OF THE SEASON
Yaw Arnol-BECHEM UNITED
PROMISING PLAYER OF THE SEASON
Prince Asempah -BECHEM UNITED
Akoto Danso-OKWAHU UNITED
Abass Mohammed-OKWAHU UNITED
GOALKEEPER OF THE SEASON
Prince Asempah-BECHEM UNITED
Abass Mohammed- OKWAHU UNITED
MC OF THE SEASON
Albert Commey
COACH OF THE SEASON
Manuel Zacharias-BECHEM UNITED
Ibrahim Merigah-OKWAHU UNITED
George Lamptey -LIBERTY PROFESSIONAL
K. Fosu -WA ROCKETS

Sports News

