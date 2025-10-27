2026 World Cup: Meet Ghana's 'diaspora' players knocking on Black Stars' doors

With Ghana set to make another appearance at the World Cup in 2026, attention is quickly turning to how Otto Addo and his technical team can strengthen the Black Stars for the tournament in North America.

As has become tradition, several dual nationals, players eligible for more than one country, are once again being monitored by the Ghana Football Association.

Some have already opened the door, others remain hesitant, and a few are viewed as long-term projects.

Here’s a breakdown gathered from Flashscore sources of where things stand with each of the key names linked with Ghana’s national team.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - Nottingham Forest (Left Winger; England / Ghana)

At Nottingham Forest, Callum Hudson-Odoi remains one of the most high-profile names linked with Ghana.

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, he has represented England from U16 through U21 level and has three senior caps for the Three Lions.

Ghana made strong proposals to him in the past, and he even visited Accra in 2021 where he held informal talks with FA officials.

While the winger holds a Ghanaian passport, the national team setup remains split on whether to revive their pursuit.

For now, the feeling is that Hudson-Odoi’s inclusion would depend on sustained club form and the player’s willingness to commit.

Eddie Nketiah - Crystal Palace (Striker; England / Ghana)

Hudson Odoi’s former England youth teammate Eddie Nketiah is now at Crystal Palace after leaving Arsenal, but the likelihood of him switching allegiance to Ghana remains slim.

Though Ghana made approaches before the 2022 World Cup, Nketiah turned them down, hoping to cement a place with England.

The technical team also didn’t appreciate how harshly the striker turned down their proposal. The player and his entourage have recently expressed interest in playing for Ghana.

However, within the technical team, there’s a consensus that he’s no longer a target, with coaches preferring to focus on players offering a different profile to the country’s current striking options..

Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro - AZ Alkmaar (Goalkeeper; Netherlands / Ghana)

Another name on Ghana’s radar is AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Jayden Owusu-Oduro. Born in the Netherlands to a Ghanaian father and Dutch mother, he has featured for the Dutch U16, U20 and U21 sides but remains eligible for Ghana.

The Ghana Football Association and the Black Stars technical team have already made contact, viewing him as a long-term option in goal.

Subsequent meetings are expected to take place in the next few weeks to finalise all details before the naturalisation process begins.

The technical team see Owusu-Oduro as a genuine priority - part of a strategy to find a dependable young shot-stopper for the next

decade.

Jayden Addai - Como (Winger; Netherlands / Ghana)

Also making a strong case in Europe is Jayden Addai, the promising Dutch-Ghanaian winger who recently joined Como in Italy.

Addai, who came through the AZ youth system, has expressed interest in representing Ghana despite being eligible for the Netherlands.

Conversations between his camp and Ghana’s technical representatives have taken place, though the current stance is to allow him time to mature.

With fierce competition on the wings, Addai is viewed as one for the future rather than an immediate call-up, but things could change depending on his form in Serie A.

Josh Acheampong - Chelsea (Defender; England / Ghana) Chelsea’s Josh Acheampong is another player being closely monitored.

The teenage defender has been slowly integrated into the first team and has already played five games this season, including two appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

The 19-year-old is of Ghanaian descent and has been approached in the past for the Black Meteors setup.

Otto Addo’s staff regard him as a high-priority long-term project, particularly as a potential successor to Alexander Djiku in central defence.

However, the technical team admit it will be a difficult process as his prominence in England continues to rise with his increased game time at Chelsea.

Ayden Heaven - Manchester United (Midfielder/Defender; England / Ghana)

In Manchester, Ayden Heaven is one the young talents that have emerged over the years and earned himself a move to Manchester United after going through the ranks at Arsenal’s academy.

The England-born defender, eligible for Ghana through his mother, has caught the FA’s attention, though the technical team believe he is still young and raw.

While there is definite interest, officials want him to gain senior experience before any major commitment is pursued.

Samson Baidoo - RC Lens (Defender; Austria / Ghana)

A slightly different case is that of Samson Baidoo, the Austrian-born centre-back now playing for RC Lens in Ligue 1.

The 20-year-old has represented Austria at various youth levels and has been called into the senior national team, but remains eligible for Ghana.

He has expressed interest in playing for his parents’ homeland. Within the Black Stars setup, Baidoo’s name sparks debate as some believe Ghana should move fast to secure him before Austria cap ties him, while others are cautious about investing energy in a player who may not necessarily come in and start.

Ilyas Ansah - Union Berlin (Forward; Germany / Ghana)

In Germany, 19-year-old Ilyas Ansah is turning heads at Union Berlin. The skilful forward, eligible for both Germany and Ghana, is being tracked closely by the GFA.

Sources indicate he is among the priority targets, with Ghana hoping to secure his commitment early before Germany attempts to integrate him into their youth setup.

The technical team would love to have Ansah for the World Cup as he is tall and seen as a different profile to pool of strikers currently available to Ghana.

Noah Nartey - Brondby (Midfielder; Denmark / Ghana)

Elsewhere, Noah Nartey of Brondby continues to grow in the Danish Superliga. The Denmark-born midfielder, of Ghanaian descent, is being monitored closely by Ghana’s technical team, who view him as a player in the mould of Daniel Kofi-Kyereh.

Early conversations have taken place, and Nartey is open to representing Ghana at the senior level.

Darko Gyabi - Hull City (Midfielder; England / Ghana)

Darko Gyabi, now at Hull City after leaving Leeds United, remains another option in midfield.

The England-born player has Ghanaian heritage and has previously said he is proud of his roots and is interested in representing Ghana.

The Black Stars coaches have not yet moved to secure him, preferring to see greater consistency in his club performances before opening formal talks.

Romeo Lavia - Chelsea (Midfielder; Belgium / Ghana)

Romeo Lavia rounds out the list, though in his case, Ghana has effectively moved on.

The Chelsea midfielder, born in Belgium to a Ghanaian father, is fully committed to the Belgian national team and has already played at the senior level.

The GFA has therefore withdrawn all interest, focusing instead on more realistic options.

Francis Amuzu – Gremio (Forward; Belgium/Ghana)

Though having previously stated he would prefer to play for Belgium over Ghana, Francis Amuzu backtracked and received his Ghanaian passport two years ago, declaring he is ready to play for Ghana.

The technical team see the World Cup as too soon for Amuzu, who has only started 21 per cent of Gremio’s games this season. With the Black Stars blessed with abundant talent on the flanks and Amuzu barely playing, his chances of receiving a call-up are very slim.

However, the technical team emphasise that once he starts playing and is on form, he would be considered for future tournaments and qualifiers beyond the World Cup.