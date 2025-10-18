Stella Nyamekye nominated for CAF Women’s Young Player of the Year Award

Ghanaian midfielder Stella Nyamekye has been shortlisted for the Women’s Young Player of the Year category ahead of the 2025 CAF Awards.

The 20-year-old earned her place among the continent’s top emerging talents following a standout campaign with the Black Queens at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Nyamekye was instrumental in Ghana’s impressive run to the semi-finals, scoring once and providing an assist in four appearances. Her crucial strike against hosts Morocco nearly secured Ghana’s first WAFCON final appearance in decades, before the Queens bowed out on penalties.

Currently plying her trade with Fort Lauderdale United FC in the USL Super League, Nyamekye faces stiff competition for the award. Her challengers include Habiba Essam of Al Ahly and Egypt, Zambia’s Mercy Chipasula and Ruth Mukoma, as well as Morocco’s Doha El Madani.

Also vying for the honour are Ester Maseke Marwa and Winfrida Gerald from Tanzania, Nigeria’s Shakirat Moshood, Senegal’s Anji Ndiaye, and Egypt’s Habiba Sabry.

CAF is yet to announce the final shortlist and ceremony date.

Meanwhile, Nyamekye is expected in Ghana next week to join the Black Queens camp as they begin preparations for their upcoming WAFCON qualifier against Egypt.