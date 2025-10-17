Black Stars: Winfried Schäfer praises Benjamin Asare after stellar World Cup qualifying performances

Black Stars Technical Advisor Winfried Schäfer has lavished praise on goalkeeper Benjamin Asare following the 32-year-old’s impressive contributions during Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Hearts of Oak custodian emerged as one of the standout performers, keeping five clean sheets and conceding just once since making his national team debut in March against Chad.

In an interview with Citi Sports after Ghana secured qualification, Schäfer revealed that Asare’s inclusion was the result of careful scouting and close collaboration within the technical team.

“We watched matches, and we said we need a goalkeeper, and it was Benjamin Asare, but we have to compliment the Goalkeeper’s Coach [Fatau Dauda],” Schäfer said.

He further highlighted Asare’s discipline and the consistency of the goalkeeping unit, noting that the player’s rapid rise reflects Ghana’s growing confidence in home-based talent.

Since his debut in March 2025, Asare has cemented his position as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper under coach Otto Addo, delivering commanding performances against Chad, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.