ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Black Stars: Winfried Schäfer praises Benjamin Asare after stellar World Cup qualifying performances

Football News Black Stars: Winfried Schfer praises Benjamin Asare after stellar World Cup qualifying performances
FRI, 17 OCT 2025

Black Stars Technical Advisor Winfried Schäfer has lavished praise on goalkeeper Benjamin Asare following the 32-year-old’s impressive contributions during Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Hearts of Oak custodian emerged as one of the standout performers, keeping five clean sheets and conceding just once since making his national team debut in March against Chad.

In an interview with Citi Sports after Ghana secured qualification, Schäfer revealed that Asare’s inclusion was the result of careful scouting and close collaboration within the technical team.

“We watched matches, and we said we need a goalkeeper, and it was Benjamin Asare, but we have to compliment the Goalkeeper’s Coach [Fatau Dauda],” Schäfer said.

He further highlighted Asare’s discipline and the consistency of the goalkeeping unit, noting that the player’s rapid rise reflects Ghana’s growing confidence in home-based talent.

Since his debut in March 2025, Asare has cemented his position as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper under coach Otto Addo, delivering commanding performances against Chad, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

7 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and Member of the NPP Legal Directorate, Ishaq Ibrahim Ablakwa has been dishonest; he used US deportees as bargaining chips — Ishaq Ibr...

7 hours ago

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare ‘Institutionalize credibility if you aspire to succeed’ — Prof Azar to newly for...

7 hours ago

‘You’re the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy’ — Akosua Manu blasts Ken Agyapong over ‘I won’t accept defeat’ remark ‘You’re the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy’ — Akosua Manu blasts Ken Agyapo...

8 hours ago

Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku 

8 hours ago

AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market

8 hours ago

Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS

8 hours ago

Asiedu Nketiareceives rousing welcome in Ketu North Asiedu Nketia receives rousing welcome in Ketu North

8 hours ago

President Mahama grabs additional 200million Chinese grant for Aflao Market, National Theatre President Mahama grabs additional ¥200million Chinese grant for Aflao Market, Na...

8 hours ago

Car tyre burst leaves several injured on Accra-Aflao highway Car tyre burst leaves several injured on Accra-Aflao highway

8 hours ago

Court adjourns widowhood dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral to October 28 Court adjourns widowhood dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral to October 28

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line