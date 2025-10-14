ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup: Comoros coach Stefano Cusin predicts success for Ghana

TUE, 14 OCT 2025

Comoros coach Stefano Cusin has expressed confidence that Ghana’s Black Stars will deliver a strong showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana secured their place in the tournament after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Mohammed Kudus netting the decisive goal in the second half.

The win ensured that the Black Stars topped Group I, marking their fifth World Cup appearance in six consecutive editions.

Speaking after the match, Cusin lauded Ghana’s performance and expressed optimism for their upcoming campaign.

“You [Ghana] have wonderful players, you have history, you have experience and everything, so I am sure you are going to make a great World Cup."

The Black Stars will discover their group-stage opponents during the official draw scheduled for December 5.

Meanwhile, Comoros, who have qualified for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), will compete in Group A alongside host nation Morocco, Zambia, and Mali.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

