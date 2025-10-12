2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Watch Mohammed Kudus' goal against Comoros

Mohammed Kudus was the hero once again as Ghana sealed their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a narrow 1-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday.

After a cagey first half at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur forward broke the deadlock just two minutes after the restart, calmly converting a pinpoint cross from captain Thomas Partey.

Video below:

The result ensured Ghana topped Group I with 25 points, capping off a strong qualifying campaign. The Black Stars will learn their group-stage opponents when the draw for the Mundial is held in December.

Having fallen short at the group stage during the 2022 edition in Qatar, Otto Addo’s men will be determined to make a deeper run at next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.