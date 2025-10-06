Sports Minister congratulates Ghana swimming team for winning 69 medals at Africa Aquatics Championship

ModernGhana logo
  Mon, 06 Oct 2025
The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has congratulated the Ghana Swimming Team for their outstanding performance at the Fierce Africa Aquatics Zone 2 Swimming Championship held at the Borteyman Sports Complex, Aquatic Centre, in Accra.

In a statement issued on October 6, 2025, the minister praised the team for their dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent, which saw them secure a remarkable 69 medals at the competition.

“Their achievement not only brings pride to our nation but also inspires young athletes across Ghana to pursue excellence in swimming and other sports,” the statement read.

Mr. Adams commended the swimmers and their coaches for their commitment and perseverance, urging them to continue striving for greatness.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting sports development and nurturing young talent across all disciplines.

The congratulatory message was signed by Bagbara Tanko, Head of Public Relations and Communication at the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, on behalf of the minister.

