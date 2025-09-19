ModernGhana logo
WAFU Zone B U17 Boys Championship: Black Starlets wrap up preparations ahead of opener against Togo

FRI, 19 SEP 2025

Ghana’s U17 national team, the Black Starlets, have completed their preparations for Saturday’s opening fixture against Togo in the WAFU Zone B U17 Boys Championship.

The game will be staged at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast.

The team held their final training session on Friday under the guidance of head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum and his technical staff.

The session focused on tactical adjustments, set-piece routines, and finishing drills as the players fine-tuned their approach for the crucial Group A encounter.

According to the technical team, all 23 registered players participated fully, with no injury concerns reported — a timely boost for Ghana’s hopes of making a strong start.

Speaking after training, Dr. Ogum expressed optimism about his side’s readiness.

"The boys have responded very well to our training programs and look focused. We’re confident about our chances against Togo,” he said.

The WAFU Zone B U17 Boys Championship doubles as the regional qualifiers for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations, raising the stakes for every fixture.

Drawn in Group A alongside hosts Ivory Coast, Togo and Niger, the Black Starlets will be aiming to revive Ghana’s rich tradition in youth football by securing qualification to the continental showpiece.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

