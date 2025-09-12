ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup: More than 1.5 million ticket draw applications submitted within 24 hours

By FIFA
FRI, 12 SEP 2025

A mere 24 hours into the entry period for the FIFA World Cup 26™ Visa Presale Draw , FIFA has received an impressive number of applications from all over the world, with more than 1.5 million fans from 210 countries having signed up.

The highest demand has thus far come from fans of the following countries: United States, Mexico and Canada followed by their counterparts in Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, England, Spain, Portugal and Germany.

“The large number of entries submitted is a testament to the huge amount of excitement sparked across the globe by the FIFA World Cup 26 and the extent to which it’s set to become a watershed in football history,” said FIFA World Cup 26 Chief Operating Officer, Heimo Schirgi.

The Visa Presale Draw is the first phase of ticket sales for the tournament, and marks the first time fans can take action to experience the greatest FIFA World Cup™ yet. Timing of a fan’s entry into the Visa Presale Draw during the entry period will not impact the fan’s chances of success, and fans who have not yet applied can submit an entry any time before 11 am ET (17:00 CET) on 19 September. After a randomised selection process, successful applicants will be notified via email starting from 29 September, and will be given a date and time slot to purchase tickets (subject to availability), with time slots starting from 1 October.

Fans will be able to secure group-stage tickets from just USD 60 at the start of sales. Single-match tickets to all 104 matches will be made available when ticket sales start, along with venue-specific tickets and team-specific tickets.

Subsequent ticket sales phases will begin in October. Further details on the timeline and products are available at FIFA.com/tickets .

Spectacular scenes from the World Cup’s Host Cities

Enjoy the very best of what the 16 Host Cities throughout Canada, Mexico and the United States have to offer ahead of FIFA World Cup 26™ with our immersive preview video.

Fans can already purchase single-match and multi-match hospitality packages, inclusive of match tickets, at FIFA.com/hospitality . As always, FIFA encourages fans to purchase tickets only through FIFA.com/tickets , the official and preferred source of tickets for the FIFA World Cup. Hospitality packages and tickets sourced from unofficial sales channels may not be valid.

The Visa Presale Draw is subject to the Official Rules of the Visa Presale Draw found on FIFA.com/tickets . Fans must be 18 or older to enter, and no purchase is necessary to enter or win.

