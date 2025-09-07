ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We will beat Ghana to make history - Mali coach Tom Saintfiet

SUN, 07 SEP 2025

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet has set his sights on making history when his side faces Ghana on Monday in Matchday 8 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Eagles will visit the Accra Sports Stadium, hoping to build on their impressive form following a 3-0 victory over Comoros in Matchday 7.

Currently third in Group I with 12 points, Saintfiet’s men are determined to challenge the four-time African champions on their home turf.

Speaking to the press upon arriving in Ghana, the Belgian tactician acknowledged the strength of Otto Addo’s Black Stars, who top the group, but insisted that his team is fully committed to securing a landmark result.

"Ghana is the best team in our group. They are 4 points ahead of us, but we are here to make history and win here," Sanitfiet declared.

"We will make everything possible to qualify for the World Cup," he added.

The highly anticipated clash is set to kick off at 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

