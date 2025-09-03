Africa Qualifiers: Watch the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup unfold on SuperSport

The Home of Champions, SuperSport, available on DStv and GOtv, is bringing football fans front-row access to Africa’s journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Matchdays 7 and 8 lighting up screens across the continent.

From fierce rivalries to breakout stars, this week’s qualifiers promise drama, dreams, and destiny and It’s On - Only on SuperSport.

In this special feature, we break down must-watch fixtures that could reshape group standings, spotlight the continental contenders battling for supremacy, and highlight the African stars to watch as they carry the hopes of their nations.

With powerhouse teams like Morocco, Nigeria, and South Africa in action, and rising challengers such as Namibia and Zambia pushing for playoff spots, the qualifiers are more than just matches — they’re moments of national pride, personal redemption, and continental ambition. From Deon Hotto’s leadership to Marshall Munetsi’s midfield mastery and Antoine Semenyo’s attacking flair, Africa’s finest are ready to shine. Whether it’s in Rabat, Bloemfontein, or Ndola, the continent’s football story is being written, and you’re invited to witness every kick, tackle, and goal live on SuperSport.

Key Fixtures to Watch

Namibia v Malawi: Friday 5 September, 15:00 – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 3

Namibia and Malawi clash in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on 5 September in Francistown, Botswana. In Group H, dominated by Tunisia, the ‘hosts’ have a great chance at claiming second spot and advancing to the intercontinental playoff phase. Namibia will rely on their pace and experience to break down Malawi’s organised defence. The Flames, known for their discipline and resilience, will look to frustrate the Brave Warriors and hit on the counter. With World Cup hopes on the line, this encounter promises intensity, tactical battles, and potential fireworks.

Nigeria v Rwanda: Saturday 6 September, 18:00 – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Africa and SuperSport Maximo 3

Nigeria face Rwanda in a must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on 6 September in Uyo, as they aim to eat into the Group C lead of South Africa. The Super Eagles have endured a shaky start to their campaign and can’t afford further slip-ups. With attacking talent like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, Nigeria will look to dominate possession and break down a defensively disciplined Rwandan side. Rwanda, however, have shown resilience in the group and won’t be easy to break. For Nigeria, only three points will do if they are to revive their qualification hopes and challenge for top spot.

Zambia v Morocco: Monday 8 September, 15:00 – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Africa and SuperSport Maximo 2

Zambia host Group E leaders Morocco in a high-stakes 2026 World Cup qualifier on 8 September in Ndola. Morocco have been dominant and look set to finish top, but Zambia still has a shot at second place and a playoff spot – if they can pull off an upset. The Chipolopolo will need a disciplined performance, with players like Patson Daka expected to lead the charge. Morocco, packed with experience and quality, remain favourites, but the home crowd could inspire Zambia. It’s a must-win for the hosts and a potential decider in the race for a playoff lifeline in Group E.

Ghana v Mali: Monday 8 September, 21:00 – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Africa

Ghana takes on Mali in a crucial Group I showdown on 8 September in Accra, with both sides eyeing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ghana sits top of the group, but the margins are tight, and any slip-up could prove costly. The Black Stars will rely on home support and attacking talent like Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo to break down a determined Mali side. Mali, still chasing a historic first-ever World Cup qualification, bring physicality and flair, making them dangerous opponents. With high stakes and little room for error, this clash could shape the groups outcome.

South Africa v Nigeria: Tuesday 9 September, 18:00 – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Africa

South Africa host Nigeria in a blockbuster World Cup qualifier on 9 September in Bloemfontein, with major implications for Group C. Bafana Bafana currently lead the group and will be confident on home soil, but Nigeria could arrive with renewed momentum if they beat Rwanda earlier in the week. A Super Eagles victory would blow the race wide open and reignite their push for top spot. With stars like Percy Tau for South Africa and Victor Osimhen for Nigeria, fans can expect a fiery contest full of quality and tension. This could be the defining clash of the group.

Continental Contenders & Group Dynamics

Morocco could become the first African team to secure qualification with a win over Niger. Coach Walid Regragui is balancing experience with fresh talent, eyeing a celebratory fixture against Zambia.

Ivory Coast, led by the dynamic Bazoumana Toure, are chasing Group F supremacy, while Egypt and Tunisia continue their dominant runs in Groups A and H respectively. South Africa and Nigeria are locked in a tense Group C battle, with their head-to-head clash potentially deciding the group winner. Ghana, Cameroon, and Cape Verde are all in tight races, with every point crucial in their respective groups.

African Stars to Watch

Deon Hotto (Namibia)

· Born: 29 October 1990 in Swakopmund, Namibia

29 October 1990 in Swakopmund, Namibia · Nationality: Namibian

Namibian · Position: Winger, wingback, midfielder

Winger, wingback, midfielder · Senior club career: Blue Boys (Namibia, 2011); Africa Stars (Namibia, 2012 – 2014); Golden Arrows (South Africa, 2014 – 2016); Bloemfontein Celtic (South Africa, 2016 – 2018); Bidvest Wits (South Africa, 2018 – 2020); Orlando Pirates (South Africa, 2020 – present)

Blue Boys (Namibia, 2011); Africa Stars (Namibia, 2012 – 2014); Golden Arrows (South Africa, 2014 – 2016); Bloemfontein Celtic (South Africa, 2016 – 2018); Bidvest Wits (South Africa, 2018 – 2020); Orlando Pirates (South Africa, 2020 – present) · Senior international debut: 5 June 2013, Malawi 0-0 Namibia, World Cup Qualifier

5 June 2013, Malawi 0-0 Namibia, World Cup Qualifier ·Senior international stats: 65 appearances, 10 goals

Deon Hotto is expected to play a pivotal role in Namibia’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Malawi and São Tomé & Príncipe. As one of the Brave Warriors’ most experienced and versatile attackers, Hotto will be crucial in creating scoring opportunities and leading the offensive line. His pace, vision, and leadership will be key in unlocking defences and inspiring his teammates. Namibia will rely on his international experience to secure vital home victories.

Catch Hotto in the following matches on Friday 5 September, 15:00: Namibia v Malawi – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 3 & Tuesday 9 September, 15:00: Namibia v Sao Tome & Principe – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2

Marshall Munetsi (Zimbabwe)

· Born: 22 June 1996 in Harare, Zimbabwe

22 June 1996 in Harare, Zimbabwe · Nationality: Zimbabwean

Zimbabwean · Position: Midfielder, defender

Midfielder, defender · Senior club career: Ubuntu Cape Town (South Africa, 2015 – 2016); Baroka FC (South Africa, 2016 – 2017); Orlando Pirates (South Africa, 2017 – 2019); Stade de Reims (France, 2019 – 2025); Wolverhampton Wanderers (England, 2025 – present)

Ubuntu Cape Town (South Africa, 2015 – 2016); Baroka FC (South Africa, 2016 – 2017); Orlando Pirates (South Africa, 2017 – 2019); Stade de Reims (France, 2019 – 2025); Wolverhampton Wanderers (England, 2025 – present) · Senior international debut: 21 March 2018, Zambia 0-0 Zimbabwe, International Friendly

21 March 2018, Zambia 0-0 Zimbabwe, International Friendly ·Senior international stats: 23 appearances, 1 goal

Marshall Munetsi will be central to Zimbabwe’s midfield in their World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda. Known for his tireless work rate, physical presence, and defensive discipline, Munetsi will anchor the midfield, break up opposition play, and drive the team forward. His experience in top-level European football provides stability and leadership. As Zimbabwe seeks crucial points, Munetsi’s ability to control the tempo and support both defence and attack will be vital to their success.

Catch Munetsi in the following matches on Friday 5 September, 18:00: Benin v Zimbabwe – LIVE on SuperSport Action and SuperSport GOtv Football & Tuesday 9 September, 15:00: Zimbabwe v Rwanda – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)

· Born: 7 January 2000 in London, England

7 January 2000 in London, England · Nationality: Ghanaian

Ghanaian · Position: Winger

Winger · Senior club career: Bristol City (England, 2018 – 2023); Bath City (England, 2018, loan); Newport County (England, 2018 – 2019, loan); Sunderland (England, 2020, loan); AFC Bournemouth (England, 2023 – present)

Bristol City (England, 2018 – 2023); Bath City (England, 2018, loan); Newport County (England, 2018 – 2019, loan); Sunderland (England, 2020, loan); AFC Bournemouth (England, 2023 – present) · Senior international debut: 1 June 2022, Ghana 3-0 Madagascar, AFCON Qualifier

1 June 2022, Ghana 3-0 Madagascar, AFCON Qualifier ·Senior international stats: 27 appearances, 3 goals

Antoine Semenyo is set to play a key attacking role for Ghana in their World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali. With his pace, strength, and sharp movement, Semenyo offers a dynamic presence up front. He’s expected to stretch defences, create chances, and provide crucial goals. As Ghana faces tough opposition, his ability to link up play and exploit spaces will be vital. Semenyo’s growing confidence at international level makes him a potential game-changer.

Catch Semenyo in the following matches on Thursday 4 September, 15:00: Chad v Ghana – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Africa and SuperSport Maximo 360 & Monday 8 September, 21:00: Ghana v Mali – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Africa

Africa’s Moment of Truth

As the qualifiers unfold, Africa’s football narrative is being written in real time with every goal, save, and tactical shift shaping the road to North America. The continent’s stars are shining, the rivalries are fierce, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Whether it’s Morocco’s march, Nigeria’s redemption, or Namibia’s rise, the next chapter promises unforgettable moments.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Africa, Matchday 7

Thursday 4 September

·15:00: Chad v Ghana – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Africa and SuperSport Maximo 360

·18:00: Angola v Libya – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Africa and SuperSport Maximo 360

·21:00: Cameroon v Eswatini – LIVE on SuperSport Action and SuperSport Africa 2

·21:00: Algeria v Botswana – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Africa and SuperSport Maximo 360

Friday 5 September

·15:00: Kenya v Gambia – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa and SuperSport Maximo 360

·15:00: Namibia v Malawi – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 3

·18:00: Congo v Tanzania – LIVE on SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 2

·18:00: Uganda v Mozambique – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

·18:00: Benin v Zimbabwe – LIVE on SuperSport Action and SuperSport GOtv Football

·18:00: Lesotho v South Africa – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Action Africa and SuperSport Maximo 3

·21:00: Egypt v Ethiopia – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Africa

Saturday 6 September

·18:00: Nigeria v Rwanda – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Africa and SuperSport Maximo 3

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Africa, Matchday 8

Monday 8 September

·15:00: Tanzania v Niger – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 3

·15:00: Zambia v Morocco – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Africa and SuperSport Maximo 2

·15:00: Mozambique v Botswana – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

·18:00: Malawi v Liberia – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 3

·18:00: Uganda v Somalia – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa and SuperSport Maximo 360

·21:00: Libya v Eswatini – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Africa 2

·21:00: Ghana v Mali – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Africa

Tuesday 9 September