Champions League: Liverpool and City both face Real Madrid in Champions League again, Arsenal to take on Inter

By Eurosport
THU, 28 AUG 2025

Liverpool’s opponents for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League include Real Madrid.

The two teams have met on countless occasions in the tournament in the past, including in two recent finals, both won by Real in 2018 and 2022.

Liverpool will also face last season's runners-up Internazionale and Real's city rivals. Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal face Bayern Munich, Inter and Atletico as they begin their bid for a first ever European Cup.

Chelsea have been drawn against Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Napoli, with Manchester City set to renew their rivalry against Real as they meet for the fifth season in a row.

Tottenham’s eight fixtures include a trip to face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, while Newcastle United also take on PSG along with Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen.

The top eight teams in the 32-team league phase qualify directly for the last 16 and those in ninth to 24th will contest a play-off round.

The first round of matches will be on September 16-18, with the final in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday, May 30, 2026, with an earlier kick-off of 5pm UK time.

This will be the second season of the new league phase format and perhaps the pick of the matches is Liverpool’s clash with 15-time winners Real Madrid.

The game at Anfield will see a speedy reunion for Trent Alexander-Arnold against his boyhood club following his summer departure on a free transfer to Madrid.

  • Premier League teams' Champions League league phase fixtures
  • Team
  • CL league phase opponents
  • Liverpool
  • Real Madrid (h), Inter Milan (a), Atletico Madrid (h), Eintracht Frankfurt (a), PSV Eindhoven (h), Marseille (a), Qarabag (h) and Galatasaray (a)
  • Arsenal
  • Bayern Munich (h), Inter Milan (a), Atletico Madrid (h), Club Brugge (a), Olympiacos (h), Slavia Prague (a), Kairat Almaty (h) and Athletic Bilbao (a).
  • Man City
  • Borussia Dortmund (h), Real Madrid (a), Bayer Leverkusen (h), Villarreal (a), Napoli (h), Bodo/Glimt (a), Galatasaray (h) and Monaco (a).
  • Chelsea
  • Barcelona (h), Bayern Munich (a), Benfica (h), Atalanta (a), Ajax (h), Napoli (a), Pafos (h) and Qarabag (a)
  • Newcastle
  • Barcelona (h), Paris St-Germain (a), Benfica (h), Bayer Leverkusen (a), PSV Eindhoven (h), Marseille (a), Athletic Bilbao (h) and Union SG (a).
  • Tottenham
  • Borussia Dortmund (h), Paris St-Germain (a), Villarreal (h), Eintracht Frankfurt (a), Slavia Prague (h), Bodo/Glimt (a) Copenhagen (h) and Monaco (a).

Manchester City will also come up against a familiar face as they welcome club legend Kevin de Bruyne back to the Etihad after his move to Napoli.

Pep Gurdiola's side will also take on Madrid for the fifth successive season.

Arsenal host both Bayern Munich and Atletico at the Emirates and will travel to San Siro to play Inter for the second year in a row.

Chelsea, who received an award before the draw for becoming the first team in history to win all six UEFA competitions, face league phase matches against Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Tottenham appear to have been handed a favourable draw on their return to the Champions League.

The toughest test is a trip to PSG, while they play Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal at home.

Newcastle welcome Barcelona to St James’ Park and travel to PSG.

Champions League league phase dates

  • Matchday one: September 16–18

  • Matchday two: September 30-October 1
  • Matchday three: October 21-22
  • Matchday four: November 4-5
  • Matchday five: November 25-26
  • Matchday six: December 9-10
  • Matchday seven: January 20-21
  • Matchday eight: January 28

