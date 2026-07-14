NPP holds constituency elections in 245 constituencies as 31 locked-up in dispute

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described its nationwide constituency executive elections as largely successful after polls were conducted in 245 out of the party's 276 constituencies over the weekend.

According to the party, the exercise achieved an 88.7 per cent success rate and was generally peaceful, with delegates across the country electing new constituency executives to lead the party's activities at the constituency level.

In a statement issued after the elections, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong praised members for their discipline, cooperation and commitment, saying their conduct contributed to the peaceful organisation of the polls in most constituencies.

The elections, held on Saturday and Sunday across all 16 regions, were supervised by the party's Elections Directorate with support from regional officials. Delegates voted for executives to occupy key positions, including constituency chairman, first and second vice-chairmen, secretary, organiser, women's organiser, youth organiser and treasurer.

The polls form part of the NPP's broader internal restructuring following its defeat in the 2024 general election. Party leaders have consistently maintained that rebuilding the party's grassroots structures is essential to positioning it for future electoral contests.

While the elections proceeded smoothly in most constituencies, some centres experienced delays, disagreements over delegate albums, procedural concerns and petitions from dissatisfied aspirants. Despite these challenges, voting was completed in the majority of affected constituencies without major disruptions.

The party disclosed that elections in 23 constituencies were postponed due to unresolved disputes, while four constituencies—Ningo Prampram, Atwima Mponua, Obuasi West and Trobu—were unable to vote because of last-minute challenges.

The NPP also announced that its National Steering Committee would review developments in Afigya Sekyere East, Adansi Asokwa, Bantama and Asante Akyem Central before deciding on the next course of action.

According to the party, efforts are underway to resolve all outstanding disputes to ensure the completion of the constituency executive election process while safeguarding the integrity of its internal democratic system.

One of the most significant incidents occurred in the Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, where violence disrupted the election at the Kumasi Cultural Centre.

A group of party supporters reportedly stormed the venue, insisting that the election should not proceed because an interim court injunction had restrained the exercise. The group allegedly destroyed ballot papers and other election materials, forcing officials to suspend voting.

The disturbance left one party member injured and requiring treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, while the Ghana Police Service arrested three suspects in connection with the incident.

NPP Director of Elections Evans Nimako said the party was awaiting a detailed police report and findings from its national election supervisor before determining the appropriate action.

In the Greater Accra Region, the Tema High Court halted constituency elections in both Tema East and Tema Central after granting separate interim injunctions following applications by aggrieved party members.

The court orders, which remain in force for 10 days pending the hearing of the cases, suspended all election-related activities in the two constituencies.

In Tema East, Justice Janet Anima Maafo granted an injunction after Moses Nana Kwame Ninson and John Abam Ofori challenged aspects of the electoral process.

In Tema Central, the court acted on a suit filed by Francis Agyei Twum and Joseph Emmanuel De-Graft Johnson, who alleged that a revised polling station register had excluded the names of 145 existing polling station executives, including themselves.

The ruling disappointed party members who had gathered at Chemu Senior High School for the scheduled election after they were informed that the exercise had been suspended.

Meanwhile, in the Kpandai Constituency, Kennedy Jato retained his position as constituency chairman after polling 663 votes to defeat the incumbent vice-chairman, Amexo Kofi Paul, who secured 536 votes.

Following his victory, Mr Jato urged party members to put the contest behind them and work together to strengthen the NPP ahead of the next general election. He stressed that unity would be critical to the party's chances in 2028 and appealed to unsuccessful candidates to support efforts to reorganise the party and help former Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia lead the NPP back to power.

The constituency executive elections mark the second major stage of the NPP's ongoing reorganisation exercise after the successful completion of polling station executive elections earlier this year.

The newly elected constituency executives will be responsible for overseeing party organisation, membership mobilisation, fundraising, conflict resolution and campaign coordination in their respective constituencies, while also helping to prepare the party for subsequent regional and national executive elections.