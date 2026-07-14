Miracles Aboagye's arrest: EOCO's statement is a 'disgrace to Ghana's democracy' - Justin Kodua

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has described the Economic and Organised Crime Office's (EOCO) statement on the arrest of former Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD) Executive Secretary Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as "Miracles", as "a disgrace to our democracy."

Reacting to EOCO's statement, he said: "I've seen EOCO's release. In fact, it's a disgrace to our democracy. It's a disgrace to EOCO as an institution."

He accused the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being fond of "throwing everything out to the public to paint a different [misleading] picture."

He admonished the NDC to act "above that," saying such conduct was unbecoming of a democracy.

He further rebuked the government to be serious and "not play games," given where the country had progressed to.

The NPP General Secretary also questioned why Miracles Aboagye had been arrested over an accountant refunding monies concerning an alleged corruption scandal.

"This gentleman you have on paper to have taken monies, which is now refunding, what has that got to do with Miracles Aboagye?" Kodua quizzed, with a phone to his ear, and speaking to the media.

His comments come after EOCO announced that the former Accountant of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Gerald Appiah, has begun refunding funds linked to an ongoing investigation into alleged financial and procurement irregularities at the Secretariat.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 13, 2026, EOCO disclosed that Mr Appiah's voluntary repayments relate to funds connected to suspected offences being investigated in a case involving about GH¢55 million in alleged misappropriation, misapplication, diversion and theft of public funds.

EOCO stressed that the refunds do not conclude the investigations and do not, by themselves, absolve Mr Appiah or any other suspect of any alleged wrongdoing.

Mr Appiah, together with the former Executive Secretary of IMCCoD, Dennis Edward Aboagye, also known as "Miracles", and other persons, are under investigation for suspected offences including conspiracy to steal and stealing, using public office for profit, causing financial loss to the state, dissipation of public funds, defrauding by false pretences, and money laundering.

According to EOCO, the investigations were launched after it received a petition from the current Executive Secretary of IMCCoD requesting further inquiries into a forensic audit conducted into the affairs of the Secretariat covering the period from August 1, 2022, to February 2, 2025.

The Office added that Mr Appiah is expected to complete his bail conditions and will be released while investigations continue.

EOCO reiterated that it remains committed to conducting the probe professionally, impartially and in accordance with the laws of Ghana, while respecting the constitutional rights of all persons involved.

The Office said further updates would be provided as and when appropriate.