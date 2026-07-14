Miracles Aboagye's bail terms 'cruel and oppressive' — Samuel Atta Akyea

Renowned lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea has strongly condemned the bail conditions set for New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator Dennis Edward 'Miracles' Aboagye by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), describing them as "cruel and oppressive."

Speaking to the media on the development, Atta Akyea questioned the feasibility of the strict bail requirements, which include a GH¢50 million bail sum with three sureties, two of whom must provide properties of equivalent value.

"Where is this gentleman going to get three sureties, GHS50 million as the bail sum, and then the properties should be worth GHS50 million, and two should post those properties. How are we going to do it? So, you can see clearly that the bail terms are cruel and it's a way to punish him some more," Atta Akyea stated.

He added that it was "not possible to post these sureties at this critical hour," casting doubt on whether Aboagye would be released immediately given the demanding nature of the terms.

The lawyer also expressed concern over the length of Aboagye’s detention, complaining that EOCO was on the verge of exceeding the 48-hour limit enshrined in the constitution.

He described the situation as one where the "rule of law is upside down - it's very unfortunate."

Criticising the interrogation process, Atta Akyea remarked, "You interrogate the man and you're running over four hours, marking time, marking time, until we got our turn."

Furthermore, he questioned the "civility" of the arrest itself.

Aboagye was taken into custody on Saturday, July 12, 2026, upon arriving in Ghana at the Accra International Airport and detained.

Atta Akyea revealed that records demonstrate Aboagye had previously honoured invitations to EOCO and had agreed to make himself available whenever needed for the investigation concerning a GHS55 million corruption scandal.

"Democracy and the rule of law have been reversed," Atta Akyea lamented.

"A man who is not running away and is decent enough to go through Accra International Airport is arrested and detained all this while. I don't believe this is how we should conduct affairs. It's not proper. It's as if he is a common criminal, and I don't see common criminals come through the airport."

As the lawyer spoke, concerned NPP supporters chanted, "No Miracles, no home."