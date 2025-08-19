ModernGhana logo
2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko disappointed in NSA over Baba Yara Stadium closure

TUE, 19 AUG 2025

Asante Kotoko have voiced their frustration after being compelled to play their CAF Confederation Cup matches at the Accra Sports Stadium instead of their traditional home ground, the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Kumasi-based club has been affected by ongoing renovation works at the Baba Yara Stadium, forcing them to relocate to Accra for their continental campaign. Kotoko are scheduled to face Nigeria’s Kwara United between September 19 and 21, 2025.

In an interview, the club’s Communications Director, Samuel Sarfo Duku, described the situation as both financially and emotionally draining for the Porcupine Warriors and their supporters.

“The financial burden of having to move the team from Kumasi to a different venue for the entire duration of the competition cannot be underestimated. You and I know — hotel bills, transportation, and even the fact that you don’t get the bulk of your supporters behind you — it’s a serious problem,” he told Akoma FM.

Mr. Duku further expressed disappointment at the circumstances, arguing that the development could have been avoided with better planning.

“It’s unfortunate that we have gotten to this stage, especially considering that sometimes, as a country, we need to take things more seriously. From the very moment Kotoko qualified for the finals of the MTN FA Cup, it was clear they were likely to represent Ghana in Africa. Even after winning the FA Cup, it’s been about eight weeks now. In fact, everything was planned. We had sent the request as far back as 2nd June, and all club licensing issues had been resolved. So we were expecting that the work would have started at that time.”

He concluded by emphasizing the sense of disillusionment within the Kotoko fraternity.

“I must say that we are highly disappointed as a club.”

Before beginning their Confederation Cup campaign, the Porcupine Warriors will participate in the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament, slated for August 20–24.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

