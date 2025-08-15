Salis Abdul Samed completes move to OGC Nice on a three-year deal

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has completed a move to French Ligue side OGC Nice ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the side.

Salis spent last season on loan at Sunderland after being deemed surplus to requirements by RC Lens.

Following his loan spell, the Black Cats failed to make his loan deal permanent despite playing a key role in their Premier League return.

The former Clermont Foot midfielder made eleven appearances for the English side.

He is expected to be a key player for the side, and he is likely to play his first game for OGC Nice on August 16th when Le Gym takes on Toulouse at the Allianz Riviera.