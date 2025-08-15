ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Salis Abdul Samed completes move to OGC Nice on a three-year deal

Football Transfers Salis Abdul Samed completes move to OGC Nice on a three-year deal
FRI, 15 AUG 2025

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has completed a move to French Ligue side OGC Nice ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the side.

Salis spent last season on loan at Sunderland after being deemed surplus to requirements by RC Lens.

Following his loan spell, the Black Cats failed to make his loan deal permanent despite playing a key role in their Premier League return.

The former Clermont Foot midfielder made eleven appearances for the English side.

He is expected to be a key player for the side, and he is likely to play his first game for OGC Nice on August 16th when Le Gym takes on Toulouse at the Allianz Riviera.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

35 minutes ago

Late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah and wife, Mrs. Rita Omane Boamah State funeral: ‘I will, with God’s help, take care of your mum and the children’...

35 minutes ago

Mrs. Rita Boamah, the wife of the late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah State funeral: ‘You were a great source of hope to me and the children’ — Omane ...

35 minutes ago

NDC National Vice Chairman, Dr Samuel Sarpong State funeral: ‘Your name will live in the annals of the party’ — NDC pays tribu...

35 minutes ago

State funeral for 8 helicopter crash victims underway; six to be buried today State funeral for 8 helicopter crash victims underway; six to be buried today 

13 hours ago

Three arrested for possessing and manufacturing illegal guns at Shiashi Three arrested for possessing and manufacturing illegal guns at Shiashi

14 hours ago

AG moves to dismiss suspended Chief Justice’s fresh bid to halt removal proceedings AG moves to dismiss suspended Chief Justice’s fresh bid to halt removal proceedi...

16 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Helicopter crash: President Mahama will be leading galamsey war we've never seen...

17 hours ago

US technical team expected in Ghana to probe helicopter crash – Ablakwa US technical team expected in Ghana to probe helicopter crash – Ablakwa

17 hours ago

Prof. Wilberforce Sefakor Dzisah Prof Wilberforce Dzisah returns as Chair of UniMAC Governing Council

17 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Six remaining victims to be buried at military cemetery at Tse Addo Helicopter crash: Six remaining victims to be buried at military cemetery at Tse...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line