Ghana Immigration and Prisons Service Directors meet African Armwrestling Champions

The Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Prisons Service, in separate ceremonies, have welcomed officers of both security institutions who recently returned from a triumphant tour of the African Armwrestling Championship in Abuja, Nigeria, as African Champions dominating in their various categories.

The Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mrs. Patience Baffoe Bonnie, and the leadership Prisons Service, were present to congratulate the champions Daniel Acquah (4 Gold Medals), Mabel Yeboah (4 Gold Medals) and Henry Otoo (2 Silver, 2 Bronze) on their impressive performances. The champions presented their medals to the Director-General, and they shared their experiences and insights with the top officials.

During the meeting, the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mrs. Baffoe Bonnie, expressed her excitement about the potential benefits of sports for inmates.

She noted that sports can play a significant role in rehabilitation and pledged to support the development of armwrestling within the prisons service.

In a related development, the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service,

CGI Samuel Basintale who was fascinated by the performances of Edward Yamoah Asamoah (2 Gold Medals), Blessed Abeka Nunoo (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze), Godwin Sackey (1 Gold, 1 Silver) and referee Nii Otoo Larkyne, also echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the importance of sports in promoting physical fitness and teamwork among personnel. Mr. Basintale promised to provide support for the development of armwrestling within the service, including training facilities, equipment, and sponsorship.

The African Armwrestling Champions from the security services, who won a total of 20 medals out of Ghana’s 55 medal haul, were thrilled by the support and enthusiasm shown by the Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Prisons Service. They expressed their gratitude and promised to continue promoting the sport and inspiring others to take up armwrestling.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President for Ghana Armwrestling Federatio,n was thrilled by the promise and continuous collaborations and support for the development of armwrestling in Ghana by the security services. “We’re motivated and inspired, knowing that we have the backing of these two major security agencies in the country.