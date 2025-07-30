ModernGhana logo
Ghanaian Karateka Edmund Asante soars to 76th in World Karate Rankings

By Nicholas Akussah || Contributor
Karate Ghanaian karateka Edmund Amoako Asante
WED, 30 JUL 2025
Ghanaian karateka Edmund Amoako Asante

Ghanaian karateka Edmund Amoako Asante has achieved a remarkable milestone in his sporting career, rising from 492nd to 76th in the latest World Karate Federation (WKF) rankings in the male kata category.

Released on Monday, July 28, 2025, the updated rankings reflect Asante’s rapid progression and unrelenting dedication to his craft. Over the past five years, he has proven himself as one of Ghana’s most consistent and skilled martial artists, earning recognition through strong performances at both international and domestic competitions.

His steady climb up the global ladder is largely attributed to his participation in four consecutive continental championships—the UFAK Juniors and Seniors Championships—in Morocco (2020), Durban (2022), Accra (2024), and Abuja (2025). He also competed in the 2023 African Games, securing a total of 300 points. Despite a win rate of 25 percent, Asante’s exposure to high-level competition has been instrumental in refining his technique and building resilience.

The karateka’s latest accomplishment underscores Ghana’s growing influence in the international karate scene, and is a proud moment for the national karate community under the stewardship of current federation president Nathaniel Johnson.

Reacting to the news, Asante expressed his excitement but emphasized that this is only the beginning of his journey.

"This is a good news for me, at least I am making progress not for myself alone but for Ghana Karate. I want to go further and push for more. This is the beginning of the good things to come," he said.

Asante has now set his sights on breaking into the top 50 in the world—a goal that, given his trajectory, looks well within reach. His rise serves as inspiration for the next generation of Ghanaian martial artists and a signal that Ghana’s presence on the global karate stage is only getting stronger.

