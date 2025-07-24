ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hulk Hogan, pro wrestling legend, dies at 71

By nypost.com
Wrestling Hulk Hogan, pro wrestling legend, dies at 71
THU, 24 JUL 2025

Hulk Hogan, one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time who helped make WWE a juggernaut, died on Thursday, WWE confirmed.

He was 71.
A “cardiac arrest” call was placed and medics were sent to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Fla, according to TMZ.

He was stretchered into an ambulance.
“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.” WWE wrote on X. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Hogan underwent a neck procedure in May, TMZ reported at the time. US Weekly reported last month that he then underwent a “pretty serious” heart procedure.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, rose to prominence in the 1980s with his All-American “Hulkamania” persona and helped transform WWE, then known as the WWF, into a national powerhouse.

He became WWF’s top attraction as Vince McMahon launched WrestleMania, which has became the biggest annual wrestling event in the world.

The first WrestleMania became a pop-culture phenomenon, as Hogan teamed with Mr. T to defeat Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper in the main event.

Born in Augusta, Ga. in 1953, Hogan had two children, Brooke and Nick, with his first wife, Linda.

After Linda filed for divorce in 2007, Hogan married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010. They got divorced in 2022.

Hogan then got married to Sky Daily in 2023.
Hogan appeared at the Republican National Convention in July 2024 in support of Donald Trump’s run for president.

His last appearance on WWE programming came during Raw’s Netflix debut on Jan. 6.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Michael Nyinaku, the former Chief Executive Officer of the now-defunct Beige Bank Breaking News: Former Beige Bank CEO Michael Nyinaku acquitted and discharged

3 hours ago

Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson “Cedi no apicki” — Ato Forson declares end to currency slide

3 hours ago

Mid-year budget review: ‘Ghana’s public debt reduced by GH¢113.7 billion in six months’ — Finance Minister Mid-year budget review: ‘Ghana’s public debt reduced by GH¢113.7 billion in six ...

3 hours ago

The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson We saved 'struggling' NIB after NPP spent GH₵30.3 billion to collapse others — F...

3 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Mid-year budget review: 'GHS450m injected into recapitalisation of NIB' — Financ...

3 hours ago

Chiana-Pio, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III Council of State member Chiana-Pio escapes death, gunmen steal cash and rifle on...

4 hours ago

There’s no shortage of ATK fuel, sufficient supplies available for all aircrafts — Energy Ministry There’s no shortage of ATK fuel, sufficient supplies available for all aircrafts...

4 hours ago

The truest way to honour Mills memory is upholding his principles of honesty, humility, service to country — Mahama The truest way to honour Mills' memory is upholding his principles of honesty, h...

4 hours ago

GIS arrests 50 Nigerians in major crack down on cybercrime and human trafficking ring at McCarthy Hill GIS arrests 50 Nigerians in major crack down on cybercrime and human trafficking...

4 hours ago

Minority stages walkout ahead of 2025 mid-year budget review presentation Minority stages walkout ahead of 2025 mid-year budget review presentation

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line