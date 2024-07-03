Former Golden Racket tennis star Enoch Godi arrives in Ghana ahead of Hope Tennis Clinic 2024

Enoch Godi

Enoch Godi, Founder and President of Hope Performance Tennis Inc. in the USA has arrived in Ghana in the nation’s capital Accra later in the evening on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 ahead of Hope Tennis Clinic 2024.

Enoch, a product of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) training center in South Africa arrives in Ghana ahead of its 7th consecutive edition of Hope Tennis Clinic come July 5 to July 7, 2024 at KNUST Tennis Court in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and on July 12 to July 13, 2024 in Accra at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Besides, Enoch who was homeless at the age of 11, rose from the hustle and vulnerability of a young boy in the capital of Ghana to find solace in hitting tennis balls and later became a ball boy as a means to make ends meet.

Fast forward, Enoch is currently a PTR Performance Professional and a certified USPTR 10U, 11 – 17 Professional at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia, USA. The Tennis Foundation which started back in September, 2018 has travelled across several regions in Ghana over the last six years with places like Accra, Cape Coast, Winneba, Sogakorpe, Tamale, Tarkwa, Ashaiman among others witnessing the tennis sports.

The Hope Tennis Clinic is aimed at empowering and inspiring success in young people, organising high-performance tennis programs for young people and introducing the game of tennis to ‘virgin areas’ in Ghana.

