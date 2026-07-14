Naa Gbewaa shrine more powerful than Nogokpo shrine — Pusiga DCE

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Pusiga, Abdul Rahim Haruna Aguuri, has described the Naa Gbewaa Shrine in the district as more spiritually powerful than the widely known Nogokpo Shrine in the Volta Region.

According to the DCE, the Naa Gbewaa Shrine remains one of the most significant traditional and spiritual sites in northern Ghana, attracting visitors from across the country and beyond who seek spiritual intervention and guidance.

Mr. Aguuri said despite its historical and spiritual importance, the shrine has received little national attention compared to other traditional shrines in Ghana. He stressed that the shrine deserves greater recognition and should be promoted as one of the country's leading cultural and tourism destinations.

Speaking on the district's tourism potential, the DCE noted that Pusiga offers visitors a unique blend of history, culture, wildlife, and cross-border experiences.

He highlighted the Widana Crocodile Pond, where crocodiles are said to emerge from the water on Thursdays and Fridays, allowing visitors to observe and take photographs with them. He also mentioned the historic Kulungugu Bomb Site, where Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, survived an assassination attempt in 1962, as well as the district's traditional weaving centres, where artisans produce indigenous fabrics and the famous northern smocks.

Mr. Aguuri further noted that Pusiga District shares international boundaries with Togo and Burkina Faso, making it one of Ghana's strategic border districts.

According to him, visitors to Pusiga can easily cross into the neighbouring Togolese town of Sankassi, which is well known for its vibrant bilateral trade activities. He added that tourists can also visit Cinkanduuri in neighbouring Burkina Faso, a town popular for its entertainment and leisure activities.

The DCE said these cross-border attractions further enhance Pusiga's appeal as a tourism destination, offering visitors the opportunity to experience the cultures and lifestyles of three neighbouring countries within a single trip.

He called on Ghanaians and international tourists to visit Pusiga and discover its rich cultural, historical, and tourism assets, expressing confidence that anyone who visits the district would leave with a memorable experience.