EOCO marches Miracles Aboagye to Larteh Akuapem home amid investigations

New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team member Dennis 'Miracles' Aboagye has been marched to his residence at Larteh Akuapem as part of ongoing investigations handled by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

EOCO is currently investigating Miracles, a former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), concerning alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities involving GH¢55 million during his tenure.

Miracles was arrested on July 12, at the Accra International Airport when he arrived in Ghana.

He was granted bail in the sum of GH¢50 million with three sureties, two of whom must be justified, with hundreds of NPP supporters and leaders picketing the EOCO headquarters in Accra.

Miracles' lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, decried the bail terms are "cruel and oppressive". He said satisfying the terms would be nearly impossible.

Lawyers within the NPP and independent political commentators have said Miracles had been cooperating with EOCO's investigators until his surprise arrest, which has been decried as a sheer show of power.

EOCO has not publicly disclosed details of the purpose of the visit to his residence in the Eastern Region.

-classfmonline